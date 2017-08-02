Consumer Stocks Down Ahead Of Earnings, Jobs Reports - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined ahead of key earnings reports in the sector and a jobs report Friday. Irene Rosenfeld stepped down after 11 years as chief executive of Mondelez International, as the maker of snacks such as Oreo cookies faces pressure to turn around its business as changes in consumer tastes and the supermarket industry rattle the packaged-food business.

Continue Reading Below

-Rob Curran. rob.curran@dowjones.com

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies declined ahead of key earnings reports in the sector and a jobs report Friday. Irene Rosenfeld stepped down after 11 years as chief executive of Mondelez International, as the maker of snacks such as Oreo cookies faces pressure to turn around its business as changes in consumer tastes and the supermarket industry rattle the packaged-food business.

-Rob Curran. rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2017 16:31 ET (20:31 GMT)