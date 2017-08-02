China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 2 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 890,674 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 - - - 12,545 12,545 0 0 58
Sep-17 12,430 12,550 12,125 12,350 12,505 -155 210,694 251,254
Oct-17 12,610 12,640 12,305 12,455 12,610 -155 434 690
Nov-17 12,605 12,730 12,360 12,530 12,675 -145 12,288 31,252
Jan-18 15,250 15,460 15,010 15,265 15,340 -75 650,548 295,388
Mar-18 15,325 15,360 15,325 15,340 15,440 -100 4 112
Apr-18 15,485 15,565 15,375 15,465 15,575 -110 14 58
May-18 15,540 15,710 15,325 15,555 15,640 -85 16,646 35,944
Jun-18 15,615 15,615 15,520 15,550 15,700 -150 36 52
Jul-18 15,530 15,680 15,515 15,575 15,720 -145 10 28
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 02, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)