AstraZeneca: FDA Grants Priority Review to Blood Cancer Drug

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) said Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted priority review of the drug company's application for approval of its blood cancer treatment acalabrutinib.

AstraZeneca made a new drug application for the treatment after a Phase II trial.

The FDA grants priority review, which accelerates the assessment of drugs, to applications for medicines that, if approved, would offer a significant improvement in the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions.

August 02, 2017 02:42 ET (06:42 GMT)