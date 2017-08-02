Assicurazioni Generali 1st Half Net Profit EUR1.22 Billion

Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali SpA said Wednesday its net profit for the first half of the year rose, helped mainly by improving performances in the property and casualty, and financial parts of the business.

Net profit for the period stood at EUR1.22 billion ($1.44 billion), compared with EUR1.18 billion for the first half of last year.

The company said its operating income rose to EUR2.59 billion in the first half, up 4% compared with the same period a year earlier, even though low interest rates were still taking a toll on its insurance businesses.

Premiums remained virtually stable in the period at EUR37 billion.

August 02, 2017 01:58 ET (05:58 GMT)