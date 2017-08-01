Siemens 3Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Siemens AG (SIE.XE) third-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, margin in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 3.
Continue Reading Below
===
. Forecast Change Reported
3rd Quarter 3Q17 in % Number 3Q16
Orders 21,524 +2% 23 21,060
Revenue 21,751 +10% 26 19,804
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Net Income Attributable 1,363 +2% 25 1,337
Earnings per Share 1.58 -1% 25 1.60
Revenue Divisions:
Power and Gas 4,064 -6% 26 4,321
Wind Power & Renewables 2,942 +71% 26 1,722
Energy Management 3,039 +5% 26 2,894
Building Technologies 1,628 +6% 26 1,536
Mobility 1,906 +6% 26 1,795
Digital Factory 2,981 +18% 26 2,519
Process Industries & Drives 2,248 +0% 26 2,247
Healthcare 3,370 +4% 26 3,230
Revenue Industrial Business 22,177 +9% 26 20,263
Profit Divisions:
Power and Gas 415 -14% 26 480
Wind Power & Renewables 230 +61% 26 143
Energy Management 252 +5% 26 240
Building Technologies 157 +12% 26 140
Mobility 167 +6% 26 158
Digital Factory 454 +15% 26 395
Process Industries & Drives 124 +23% 26 101
Healthcare 575 +8% 26 534
Profit Industrial Business 2,375 +8% 26 2,191
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by the company and Factset.
DJG/mus
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 01, 2017 06:35 ET (10:35 GMT)