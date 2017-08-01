Siemens 3Q 2017 -- Forecast

On Our Radar

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Siemens AG (SIE.XE) third-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, margin in percent, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 3.

. Forecast Change Reported

3rd Quarter 3Q17 in % Number 3Q16

Orders 21,524 +2% 23 21,060

Revenue 21,751 +10% 26 19,804

Net Income Attributable 1,363 +2% 25 1,337

Earnings per Share 1.58 -1% 25 1.60

Revenue Divisions:

Power and Gas 4,064 -6% 26 4,321

Wind Power & Renewables 2,942 +71% 26 1,722

Energy Management 3,039 +5% 26 2,894

Building Technologies 1,628 +6% 26 1,536

Mobility 1,906 +6% 26 1,795

Digital Factory 2,981 +18% 26 2,519

Process Industries & Drives 2,248 +0% 26 2,247

Healthcare 3,370 +4% 26 3,230

Revenue Industrial Business 22,177 +9% 26 20,263

Profit Divisions:

Power and Gas 415 -14% 26 480

Wind Power & Renewables 230 +61% 26 143

Energy Management 252 +5% 26 240

Building Technologies 157 +12% 26 140

Mobility 167 +6% 26 158

Digital Factory 454 +15% 26 395

Process Industries & Drives 124 +23% 26 101

Healthcare 575 +8% 26 534

Profit Industrial Business 2,375 +8% 26 2,191

Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by the company and Factset.

