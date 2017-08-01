Ofcom Proposes Cap on BT's Physical Infrastructure Charges

The U.K.'s telecommunications regulator is proposing a cap on rental charges that BT PLC's (BT.A.LN) Openreach arm can charge for access to its physical infrastructure.

Continue Reading Below

The U.K. Office of Communications said Tuesday the proposed pricing cap for access to BT's duct and pole infrastructure, aims to increase certainty and predictability for investors.

"We are consulting on the methodology proposed to calculate maximum charges, based on Openreach's current price calculation methodology. We anticipate this would also result in material reductions for the majority of rental charges," Ofcom said.

The consultation closes on the Sept. 12 and Ofcom expects to publish a statement in early 2018, with new measures taking effect on April 1, 2018.

-Write to Razak Musah Baba at razak.baba@wsj.com; Twitter: @Raztweet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

August 01, 2017 05:05 ET (09:05 GMT)