Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Hydro Publishes Information Memorandum On The Acquisition Of Sapa

Norsk Hydro publishes an information memorandum in connection with its
acquisition of Orkla's 50 percent interest in Sapa. The information
memorandum is attached hereto.The information memorandum was approved by
the Oslo Stock Exchange on 31 July 2017.
The main sections of the information memorandum are: risk factors,
description of the transaction, description of Hydro including selected
financial information, brief description of Sapa and unaudited pro forma
condensed combined financial information for Hydro and Sapa.
Hydro is publishing the information memorandum in accordance with
section 3.5 of the continuing obligations for companies listed on the
Oslo Stock Exchange.
Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com
Press contact
Contact Halvor Molland
Cellular +47 92979797
E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com
Cautionary note
Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking
information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a)
forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management
concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions,
investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted
production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost
reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future
developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand
and competition, (e) results of operations, (f) margins, (g) growth
rates, (h) risk management, and (i) qualified statements such as
"expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", "proposed", "intended"
or similar.
Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such
forward-looking statements are reasonable, these forward-looking
statements are based on a number of assumptions and forecasts that, by
their nature, involve risk and uncertainty. Various factors could cause
our actual results to differ materially from those projected in a
forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular
projection is realized. Factors that could cause these differences
include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition and
restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in
availability and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and
demand for aluminium and aluminium products; world economic growth,
including rates of inflation and industrial production; changes in the
relative value of currencies and the value of commodity contracts;
trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and legislative,
regulatory and political factors.
No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been
correct. Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to
section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Norsk Hydro ASA Information Memorandum :
http://hugin.info/106/R/2124561/810714.pdf
