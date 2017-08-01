Norsk Hydro AS Norsk Hydro: Hydro Publishes Information Memorandum On The Acquisition Of Sapa

TIDMNHY

Continue Reading Below

Norsk Hydro publishes an information memorandum in connection with its

acquisition of Orkla's 50 percent interest in Sapa. The information

memorandum is attached hereto.The information memorandum was approved by

the Oslo Stock Exchange on 31 July 2017.

The main sections of the information memorandum are: risk factors,

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

description of the transaction, description of Hydro including selected

financial information, brief description of Sapa and unaudited pro forma

condensed combined financial information for Hydro and Sapa.

Hydro is publishing the information memorandum in accordance with

section 3.5 of the continuing obligations for companies listed on the

Oslo Stock Exchange.

Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Contact Halvor Molland

Cellular +47 92979797

E-mail Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

Cautionary note

Certain statements included in this announcement contain forward-looking

information, including, without limitation, information relating to (a)

forecasts, projections and estimates, (b) statements of Hydro management

concerning plans, objectives and strategies, such as planned expansions,

investments, divestments, curtailments or other projects, (c) targeted

production volumes and costs, capacities or rates, start-up costs, cost

reductions and profit objectives, (d) various expectations about future

developments in Hydro's markets, particularly prices, supply and demand

and competition, (e) results of operations, (f) margins, (g) growth

rates, (h) risk management, and (i) qualified statements such as

"expected", "scheduled", "targeted", "planned", "proposed", "intended"

or similar.

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such

forward-looking statements are reasonable, these forward-looking

statements are based on a number of assumptions and forecasts that, by

their nature, involve risk and uncertainty. Various factors could cause

our actual results to differ materially from those projected in a

forward-looking statement or affect the extent to which a particular

projection is realized. Factors that could cause these differences

include, but are not limited to: our continued ability to reposition and

restructure our upstream and downstream businesses; changes in

availability and cost of energy and raw materials; global supply and

demand for aluminium and aluminium products; world economic growth,

including rates of inflation and industrial production; changes in the

relative value of currencies and the value of commodity contracts;

trends in Hydro's key markets and competition; and legislative,

regulatory and political factors.

No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been

correct. Hydro disclaims any obligation to update or revise any

forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,

future events or otherwise.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to

section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Norsk Hydro ASA Information Memorandum :

http://hugin.info/106/R/2124561/810714.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf

of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely

responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information

contained therein.

Source: Norsk Hydro via Globenewswire

http://www.hydro.com/en/?WT.mc_id=Pressrelease

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)