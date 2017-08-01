Dow Industrials Make Run at 22000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average logged its sixth straight session of gains Tuesday, climbing within striking distance of 22000.

Banking Regulator to Take First Step Toward Changing Volcker Rule

The national bank regulator is taking a first step toward changing the Volcker rule trading ban, as regulators continue behind-the-scenes discussions about revamping the much-criticized regulation.

Stock Indexes Push Back Against Dual-Class Listings

Companies with multiple share-class structures, such as Snap Inc., won't be allowed to join the S&P 500, according to new rules outlined by the operator of the most widely followed market benchmark.

Inflation Tame in June, Complicating Fed's Rate Decision

Consumer prices were flat in June from the prior month and annual inflation remained well below the Fed's 2% target, a potential yellow flag for the central bank as it considers interest-rate increases later in the year.

Oil Futures Flash a Buy Signal

Patience is paying off for investors who stuck with bullish oil bets this year. Near-term oil prices are close to rising above longer term prices-a long anticipated shift that signals the global glut in crude may be easing.

Europe's Largest Oil Refinery Disabled by Fire, Raising Fuel Prices Globally

The largest crude-oil refinery in Europe may not reopen until later this month after being knocked offline by a fire over the weekend, causing gasoline and other fuel prices to rise globally, says Shell, the facility's operator.

Eurozone Economy Speeds Up, Boosting Case for ECB Taper

Eurozone economic growth gathered pace in the three months to June, making it more likely the European Central Bank will remove some of its stimulus measures this year.

U.S. Factory Activity Continued to Expand in July

U.S. factory activity expanded for the 11th consecutive month in July, highlighting steady economic growth heading into the second half of the year.

Oil Prices Fall as OPEC Doubts Emerge

Oil prices fell from a two-month high as investors once again began to doubt OPEC's ability to curtail production and make a dent in the global supply glut.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell 1.3% in June

Spending on construction across the U.S. unexpectedly declined in June. Total U.S. construction spending fell 1.3% from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.206 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected 0.5% growth in June.

