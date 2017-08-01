Dow Industrials Make Run at 22000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed toward a fresh record Tuesday, and approached 22000, lifted by gains in bank stocks.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose Slightly in June

Consumer spending inched up in June, a sign of modest momentum in a key segment of the U.S. economy.

Oil Futures Flash a Buy Signal

Patience is paying off for investors who stuck with bullish oil bets this year. Near-term oil prices are close to rising above longer term prices-a long anticipated shift that signals the global glut in crude may be easing.

Europe's Largest Oil Refinery Disabled by Fire, Raising Fuel Prices Globally

The largest crude-oil refinery in Europe may not reopen until later this month after being knocked offline by a fire over the weekend, causing gasoline and other fuel prices to rise globally, says Shell, the facility's operator.

Eurozone Economy Speeds Up, Boosting Case for ECB Taper

Eurozone economic growth gathered pace in the three months to June, making it more likely the European Central Bank will remove some of its stimulus measures this year.

U.S. Factory Activity Continued to Expand in July

U.S. factory activity expanded for the 11th consecutive month in July, highlighting steady economic growth heading into the second half of the year.

Oil Prices Fall as OPEC Doubts Emerge

Oil prices fell from a two-month high as investors once again began to doubt OPEC's ability to curtail production and make a dent in the global supply glut.

U.S. Construction Spending Fell 1.3% in June

Spending on construction across the U.S. unexpectedly declined in June. Total U.S. construction spending fell 1.3% from May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1.206 trillion, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed had expected 0.5% growth in June.

ETFs Now Have $1 Trillion More Than Hedge Funds

The fortunes of Wall Street's cheapest and priciest funds are diverging fast as exchange-traded funds held $1 trillion more in investor money than hedge funds globally for the first time ever at the end of June.

Brazil Central Bank Says Economy Still Struggling, But Stabilizing

Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday the economy is still struggling to recover from a deep slump, but is showing signs of stabilization.

