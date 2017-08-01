Dow Industrials Poised to Make Run at 22000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was poised for a fresh record as strong earnings and signs of a brighter global economy lifted stocks.

U.S. Consumer Spending Rose Slightly in June

Consumer spending inched up in June, a sign of modest momentum in a key segment of the U.S. economy.

Oil Futures Flash a Buy Signal

Patience is paying off for investors who stuck with bullish oil bets this year. Near-term oil prices are close to rising above longer term prices-a long anticipated shift that signals the global glut in crude may be easing.

Eurozone Economy Speeds Up, Boosting Case for ECB Taper

Eurozone economic growth gathered pace in the three months to June, making it more likely the European Central Bank will remove some of its stimulus measures this year.

WSJ's Daily Shot: U. S. Households' Exposure to Stocks Highest Since the Dot-Com Bubble

ETFs Now Have $1 Trillion More Than Hedge Funds

The fortunes of Wall Street's cheapest and priciest funds are diverging fast as exchange-traded funds held $1 trillion more in investor money than hedge funds globally for the first time ever at the end of June.

Oil Edges Down After Week of Gains

Oil prices were mixed following a week of straight gains that brought the global oil benchmark above $50 a barrel for the first time in two months, amid growing optimism that the market is tightening.

Brazil Central Bank Says Economy Still Struggling, But Stabilizing

Brazil's central bank said on Tuesday the economy is still struggling to recover from a deep slump, but is showing signs of stabilization.

China's Manufacturing Gauges Offer Mixed Messages

Not for the first time, China watchers got conflicting signals this week on the state of the world's second-largest economy: Two gauges of factory activity pointed in opposite directions, clouding whether the manufacturing sector is cycling up or down.

South Korean Inflation Hits 2.2% in July

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 2.2% from a year earlier in July, with inflation accelerating at a faster pace than expected to hit a four-month high, amid continued strength in the country's exports.

