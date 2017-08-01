Eurozone Economy Speeds Up, Boosting Case for ECB Taper

Eurozone economic growth gathered pace in the three months to June, making it more likely the European Central Bank will remove some of its stimulus measures this year.

Global Shares Advance Amid Strong Earnings

Equity markets continued to be supported by strong earnings and higher commodity prices.

Boeing Helps Blue-Chip Index Soar to New Highs

Shares of Boeing Co. rose for a seventh straight trading session Monday, hitting an all-time high and lifting the Dow Industrials to their 30th record close this year.

China's Manufacturing Gauges Offer Mixed Messages

Not for the first time, China watchers got conflicting signals this week on the state of the world's second-largest economy: Two gauges of factory activity pointed in opposite directions, clouding whether the manufacturing sector is cycling up or down.

South Korean Inflation Hits 2.2% in July

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 2.2% from a year earlier in July, with inflation accelerating at a faster pace than expected to hit a four-month high, amid continued strength in the country's exports.

Turkey Lifts 2017 Inflation Forecast Slightly

Turkey's central bank slightly raised its inflation forecast for this year, Governor Murat Cetinkaya said, while stressing that policy makers would keep a tight monetary policy stance until the price outlook improves.

In a Twist, Investors Find Safety in Spain's Property Market

Demand for commercial real estate in Spain has pushed expected returns to record lows, capping a long road back for a sector that was at the center of Europe's political and economic crisis.

RBA Sounds Alarm on Australian Dollar's Strength

Australia's central bank ramped up its rhetoric on the Australian dollar, warning that the local currency's recent strength had become a threat to growth and job creation.

Scaramucci Removed at Urging of New Chief Kelly

Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position as White House communications director, just 10 days after it was announced he would take it. He was ousted at the urging of the new Chief of Staff John Kelly.

White House Pushes Aggressive Tax-Overhaul Schedule

Trump administration officials pressed an accelerated timeline Monday for advancing a major tax bill this fall along with ambitious goals for the bill's contents. It faces numerous hurdles in Congress.

August 01, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)