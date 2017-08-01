Australia's Central Bank Holds Rates, Signals Concern on Currency's Strength

Australia's central bank left its cash rate target on hold and ramped up its warnings over recent strength in the Australian dollar, saying it could potentially stall economic growth and prices.

China PMI Report Helps Stocks Extend Gains

Equities continued to rise Tuesday, with Asian stocks starting August widely higher during what has been a strong earnings season so far.

China's Manufacturing Gauges Offer Mixed Messages

Not for the first time, China watchers got conflicting signals this week on the state of the world's second-largest economy: Two gauges of factory activity pointed in opposite directions, clouding whether the manufacturing sector is cycling up or down.

South Korean Inflation Hits 2.2% in July

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 2.2% from a year earlier in July, with inflation accelerating at a faster pace than expected to hit a four-month high, amid continued strength in the country's exports.

Boeing Helps Blue-Chip Index Soar to New Highs

Shares of Boeing Co. rose for a seventh straight trading session Monday, hitting an all-time high and lifting the Dow Industrials to their 30th record close this year.

White House Pushes Aggressive Tax-Overhaul Schedule

Trump administration officials pressed an accelerated timeline Monday for advancing a major tax bill this fall along with ambitious goals for the bill's contents. It faces numerous hurdles in Congress.

U.S. Freezes Assets of Venezuela's President

The U.S. has frozen the assets of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing human rights abuses and calling a Sunday vote to give his administration the powers to redraft the constitution an illegitimate action.

Can 'the Mooch' Return to Wall Street?

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director. Can he come back to Wall Street?

Scaramucci Removed at Urging of New Chief Kelly

Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position as White House communications director, just 10 days after it was announced he would take it. He was ousted at the urging of the new Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Regulator Won't Seek Delay of CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A top financial regulator installed by the Trump administration said he wouldn't seek to delay a new rule on arbitration agreements, skirting a showdown with another agency.

August 01, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)