RBA Sounds Alarm on Australian Dollar's Strength

Australia's central bank ramped up its rhetoric on the Australian dollar, warning that the local currency's recent strength had become a threat to growth and job creation.

Boeing Helps Blue-Chip Index Soar to New Highs

Shares of Boeing Co. rose for a seventh straight trading session Monday, hitting an all-time high and lifting the Dow Industrials to their 30th record close this year.

Goldman Sachs Finds Itself in Unusual Spot: Last Place in Trading

Goldman Sachs's 40% decline in fixed-income activity has rattled executives, sparking a charm offensive designed to showcase a more customer-friendly Goldman.

Can 'the Mooch' Return to Wall Street?

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director. Can he come back to Wall Street?

Regulator Won't Seek Delay of CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A top financial regulator installed by the Trump administration said he wouldn't seek to delay a new rule on arbitration agreements, skirting a showdown with another agency.

Dollar's Fall Threatens Foreign Stock Markets

A surprise fall in the dollar is taking the fizz out of international stock markets and prompting investors to damp overseas expectations for the months ahead.

Stolen Emails Show Ties Between U.A.E. Envoy and 1MDB Fund's Central Figure

Newly released stolen emails show a long-running relationship between Mr. Otaiba and Jho Low, a Malaysian financier that U.S. law-enforcement officials say is at the center of the misappropriation of $4.5 billion from a Malaysian state development fund.

Bitcoin's Civil War: What You Need to Know

This week, after years of industry infighting, the digital currency bitcoin is set to get a new competitor - itself.

HSBC Is a Cash Machine With Plenty Left to Give

HSBC promised a new slug of buybacks, and there could be more where that comes from.

HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)