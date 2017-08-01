Boeing Helps Blue-Chip Index Soar to New Highs

Continue Reading Below

Shares of Boeing Co. rose for a seventh straight trading session Monday, hitting an all-time high and lifting the Dow Industrials to their 30th record close this year.

Can 'the Mooch' Return to Wall Street?

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director. Can he come back to Wall Street?

Regulator Won't Seek Delay of CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A top financial regulator installed by the Trump administration said he wouldn't seek to delay a new rule on arbitration agreements, skirting a showdown with another agency.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Dollar's Fall Threatens Foreign Stock Markets

A surprise fall in the dollar is taking the fizz out of international stock markets and prompting investors to damp overseas expectations for the months ahead.

Bitcoin's Civil War: What You Need to Know

This week, after years of industry infighting, the digital currency bitcoin is set to get a new competitor - itself.

HSBC Is a Cash Machine With Plenty Left to Give

HSBC promised a new slug of buybacks, and there could be more where that comes from.

HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

Late Credit-Card Payments Stoke Fears for Banks

Credit-card losses are rising as more consumers fall behind on their bills, ending a six-year long streak of declining write-offs for card issuers.

Chinese Banks' Dash for Capital Gets Under Way

Ping An Bank said last week that it plans to issue $3.9 billion of convertible bonds, and it is unlikely to be the last bank seeking fresh capital.

Fed's Fischer Says Low Global Real Interest Rates Important to Economic Environment

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned that the low level of the so-called natural rate of interest "sends a powerful signal that the growth potential of the economy may be limited."

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 01, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)