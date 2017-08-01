U.S. Auto Makers Report Steep Sales Declines in July

Sales for major U.S. auto makers sharply declined in July amid a modest slump in lease deals that have kept payments low, continuing an industry slowdown that has led to a glut of inventory on dealer lots and a spate of discounts.

BP Says It Can Now Profit at Oil Below $50

British oil giant BP reported modest profit for this year's second quarter and said it can now break even when oil is at $47 a barrel, but its performance continued to be held back by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

New GE CEO Begins, Promising 'Intense Focus' on Operations

GE's new CEO, John Flannery, started his first day with a letter to employees, highlighting the company's transformation under its previous leader but saying "now we need an intense focus on running the company well."

Inside Goldman's Struggle to Climb Out of Last Place in Trading

Goldman Sachs's 40% decline in fixed-income activity has rattled executives, sparking a charm offensive designed to showcase a more customer-friendly Goldman.

Apple Earnings: What to Watch

Apple is scheduled to report results for its fiscal third quarter, which ended July 1, after the market closes on Tuesday.

Sprint Posts Quarterly Profit for First Time in Three Years

Sprint, which recently had its advances seeking a tie-up with cable giant Charter Communications Inc. rebuffed, posted a net profit for the first time in three years amid cost-cutting efforts.

Caterpillar Finance Chief to Retire

Caterpillar's chief financial officer Brad Halverson, who oversaw the company's finances through a period of unprecedented downturn, will retire early next year.

Pfizer Sales Miss Expectations

Pfizer's sales continued to fall in the second quarter as its drugs faced increased competition from biosimilars, but the company still gave a rosy earnings outlook for the year.

Sony Profit Surges, Boosted by Strong Sales

Strong sales of image sensors for cameras in iPhones and other smartphones helped Sony post sharply higher profits in the three months through June.

Malaysia's 1MDB Delays Payment to Abu Dhabi Fund

A troubled Malaysian state-investment fund said it was delaying a payment of about $600 million that it owes to an Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund because of regulatory hurdles in getting the money.

