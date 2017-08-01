Materials Flat As Weak Inflation Data Weighs On Dollar - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers were flat as weak inflation data weighed on the dollar. Global prices of industrial metals and materials were mostly stronger last week, with particularly large advances in copper and nickel and strength in iron ore, said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a research note, adding that coal prices were mixed as strength in metallurgical coal prices was offset by weakness in thermal coal, or coal burned by utilities.
August 01, 2017 16:18 ET (20:18 GMT)