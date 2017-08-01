Correction to Apple Sales Story

Apple Inc. managed to deliver the second-best revenue in company history for the June quarter, typically its weakest period, by re-energizing iPad and Mac sales and keeping purchases of iPhones steady as consumers anticipate a new phone this fall.

The company's revenue jumped 7.2% from a year earlier, its best growth in seven quarters, as shipments of Apple's flagship product rose 1.6% to 41.03 million iPhones.

The biggest surprise was a revival of the iPad business, and the continued momentum of the Mac, which both had waned in recent years as consumers shifted more money into smartphones. Mac sales rose 6.7%, the third consecutive quarter of gains, while iPads stemmed a fourth consecutive quarterly slide with 1.9% growth.

For the first time in 14 quarters iPad shipments increased, rising by 15% to 11.42 million units behind strong sales to schools and businesses.

Profit for the period rose 11.9% to $8.72 billion -- the company's second consecutive quarterly increase in earnings after a year-long downturn.

"We've got some momentum," Chief Executive Tim Cook said. "A lot of things we've been working on a long time are beginning to show in the results."

The results came during what is historically Apple's softest quarter -- a time when consumers often hold off buying iPhones in excitement for an autumn release of a new device.

Mr. Cook said discussions of future iPhones was greater than normal and affected sales, particularly of its highest priced devices, the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. "We believe there is a pause, but that probably bodes well for the future," he said.

