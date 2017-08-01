On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, August 1 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 756,598 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 12,545 12,545 12,545 12,545 12,440 105 4 58

Sep-17 12,505 12,620 12,400 12,505 12,485 20 220,726 273,360

Oct-17 12,675 12,700 12,565 12,610 12,640 -30 478 688

Nov-17 12,670 12,755 12,600 12,675 12,615 60 10,798 29,874

Jan-18 15,295 15,505 15,190 15,340 15,265 75 505,552 285,654

Mar-18 15,470 15,470 15,415 15,440 15,400 40 4 110

Apr-18 15,560 15,720 15,485 15,575 15,480 95 10 60

May-18 15,660 15,810 15,470 15,640 15,555 85 18,992 34,216

Jun-18 15,655 15,755 15,515 15,700 15,530 170 32 58

Jul-18 15,720 15,720 15,720 15,720 15,735 -15 2 22

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

