China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, August 1 2017
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 756,598 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Aug-17 12,545 12,545 12,545 12,545 12,440 105 4 58
Sep-17 12,505 12,620 12,400 12,505 12,485 20 220,726 273,360
Oct-17 12,675 12,700 12,565 12,610 12,640 -30 478 688
Nov-17 12,670 12,755 12,600 12,675 12,615 60 10,798 29,874
Jan-18 15,295 15,505 15,190 15,340 15,265 75 505,552 285,654
Mar-18 15,470 15,470 15,415 15,440 15,400 40 4 110
Apr-18 15,560 15,720 15,485 15,575 15,480 95 10 60
May-18 15,660 15,810 15,470 15,640 15,555 85 18,992 34,216
Jun-18 15,655 15,755 15,515 15,700 15,530 170 32 58
Jul-18 15,720 15,720 15,720 15,720 15,735 -15 2 22
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
August 01, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)