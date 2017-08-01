BMW AG 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for BMW AG (BMW.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 3.
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Sales 26,053 +4% 7 25,014
Sales Automotive 23,544 +3% 5 22,872
Sales Financial Services 6,877 +6% 5 6,505
EBIT 2,872 +5% 6 2,725
EBIT Automotive 2,223 +2% 5 2,178
EBIT Financial Services 570 +8% 5 529
Profit Before Tax 3,003 +7% 4 2,798
Net Profit Attributable 2,110 +9% 4 1,941
Earnings Per Share Ordinary 3.15 +7% 6 2.95
Dividend Per Share 3.60 +3% 15 3.50
Target Price 91.61 22
Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Factset.
August 01, 2017 05:14 ET (09:14 GMT)