WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Jul 31

U.S. FREEZES ASSETS OF VENEZUELA'S PRESIDENT

The U.S. has frozen the assets of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing human rights abuses and calling a Sunday vote to give his administration the powers to redraft the constitution an illegitimate action.

AS WASHINGTON CHURNS, WORLD GROWS MORE DANGEROUS

When folks in Washington end a summer filled with White House hijinks and an inconclusive health-care debate, they will look up and discover something unsettling: The world has become a more dangerous place, Gerald F. Seib writes.

PENTAGON OFFERS PLAN TO ARM UKRAINE AGAINST REBELS

The Pentagon and State Department have devised plans to supply Ukraine with antitank missiles and other weaponry and are seeking White House approval, U.S. officials said, as Kiev battles Russia-backed separatists and ties between Moscow and Washington fray.

PENCE DELIVERS TOUGH SPEECH ON 'UNPREDICTABLE' RUSSIA

Vice President Mike Pence came to a small Baltic nation bordering Russia to deliver one of the Trump administration's toughest attacks to date on Moscow.

FEWER EU CITIZENS SEEK WORK IN U.K.

Britain has for years been a magnet for European job seekers drawn by decent wages, the English language, and plentiful openings. But its allure appears to be waning in the wake of the U.K.'s vote to leave the EU and accelerating growth in the eurozone.

SIX HOURS OF CHAOS: A WILD DAY INSIDE INDIA'S OVERRUN COURTROOMS

With 30 million pending cases, the country's dysfunctional legal system is hobbling its emergence as a global economic power. Up for consideration: a decades-old murder charge, a land suit passed from father to son and a slew of postponements.

DISRUPTED TERROR PLOT LEADS TO SECURITY SNARLS AT AUSTRALIAN AIRPORTS

Security lines stretched out the doors at Australia's major airports as travelers faced tighter screening after police thwarted an alleged plot by Islamist-inspired militants to bring down a commercial airliner.

