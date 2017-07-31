What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (July 31, 2017).

Charter Communications said it isn't interested in buying Sprint, rebuffing a gigantic merger offer and ending weeks of deal talks.

S&P 500 companies are on track to post two straight quarters of double-digit profit growth for the first time since 2011.

Dow's CEO faces an attack by four activist investors over his plan to break up DowDuPont after the chemical firms' merger.

Samsung surpassed Intel as the No. 1 semiconductor maker by sales on strong demand for memory chips.

Private-equity firms accelerated the financial collapse of some retail chains, creditor lawyers contend.

Aluminum use in vehicles is expected to grow but at a slower pace than forecast before as auto makers shift to a mix of materials.

Saint Laurent is launching online sales in China as the French fashion brand seeks to expand in that fast-growing market.

Tesla showed off details of its new, all-electric Model 3 sedan. The base model will start at $35,000 and have a 220-mile range.

Apple removed software from its app store in China that allowed users to circumvent internet filters.

Uber is rolling out its own credit card.

