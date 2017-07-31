Utilities Up On Earnings Bets -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators rose as traders bet the balance of earnings will be an improvement on what's come so far. The U.S. utilities sector is among the few that has not reported earnings above Wall Street estimates, according to analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse.

Scana Corp., the majority owner of a nearly half-built nuclear-power plant in South Carolina said Monday it was pulling the plug on the project after the designer of the reactors on the site, Westinghouse Electric, went bankrupt.

July 31, 2017 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT)