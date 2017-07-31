USDA Jun Farm Prices - Jul 31

WASHINGTON -(Dow Jones)- The index of prices received by U.S. farmers for
their products in June was -0.1% From May, but +4.6% From a year earlier, the
U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday.
June Prices Received Index Decreased 0.1 Percent
The June Prices Received Index (Agricultural Production), at 98.1, decreased
0.1 percent from May 2017. At 87.2, the Crop Production Index increased
0.3 percent. The Livestock Production Index, at 107.3, increased 0.6 percent.
Producers received lower prices for cattle, celery, and tomatoes but higher
prices for oranges, hogs, milk, and lemons. Compared with a year earlier, the
Prices Received Index is up 4.6 percent. The Crop Production Index decreased
1.4 percent but the Livestock Production Index increased 9.6 percent. In
addition to prices, the indexes are influenced by the monthly mix of
commodities producers market. Increased monthly movement of wheat, hay,
peaches, and corn offset the decreased marketing of oranges, broilers,
cattle, and milk. The Food Commodities Index, at 104.1, increased 0.3 percent
from the previous month and 6.7 percent from June 2016.
June Prices Paid Index Down 0.1 Percent
The June Prices Paid Index for Commodities and Services, Interest, Taxes, and
Farm Wage Rates (PPITW), at 106.9, is down 0.1 percent from May 2017 but is
up 0.3 percent from June 2016. Lower prices in June for concentrates, feeder
pigs, hay & forages, and complete feeds more than offset higher prices for
other services, feeder cattle, tractors, and supplies & repairs.
Index Summary Table
=========================================================================
2016 2016 2017 2017
Index --------------------------------------------------------
1990-92=100 May Jun May Jun
=========================================================================
Prices Received 94.2 93.8 98.2 98.1
Prices Paid 106.3 106.6 107 106.9
Ratio 1/ 89 88 92 92
=========================================================================
1/ Ratio of index of prices received by farmers to index of prices paid by
farmers.
