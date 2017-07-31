USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Jul 31

For the week ended Jul 30, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
NO CONDITION REPORTED:
PROGRESS:
--Harvested--
07/30 07/23 2016 Avg
Ark 100 100 100 100
Cali 94 90 98 97
Colo 94 90 94 94
Idah 17 11 19 24
Ill 100 100 99 99
Ind 99 96 100 99
Kans 100 100 100 100
Mich 88 70 92 87
Mo 100 100 100 100
Mont 65 39 49 34
Nebr 99 93 96 90
NC 100 100 100 99
Ohio 99 96 100 97
Okla 100 100 100 100
Ore 42 31 60 55
SD 82 72 86 63
Texas 100 100 100 100
Wash 31 18 38 43
18-state
Avg 88 84 88 86
