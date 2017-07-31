On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Winter Wheat Progress-Jul 31

For the week ended Jul 30, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

NO CONDITION REPORTED:

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

07/30 07/23 2016 Avg

Ark 100 100 100 100

Cali 94 90 98 97

Colo 94 90 94 94

Idah 17 11 19 24

Ill 100 100 99 99

Ind 99 96 100 99

Kans 100 100 100 100

Mich 88 70 92 87

Mo 100 100 100 100

Mont 65 39 49 34

Nebr 99 93 96 90

NC 100 100 100 99

Ohio 99 96 100 97

Okla 100 100 100 100

Ore 42 31 60 55

SD 82 72 86 63

Texas 100 100 100 100

Wash 31 18 38 43

18-state

Avg 88 84 88 86

