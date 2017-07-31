On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Spring Wheat Condition/Progress-Jul 31

For the week ended Jul 30, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23

Idaho 6 3 15 5 26 29 40 50 13 13

Minn 0 1 1 2 12 13 65 60 22 24

Mont 31 33 27 22 33 32 7 10 2 3

ND 22 19 22 20 27 29 25 29 4 3

SD 41 43 34 33 17 16 7 7 1 1

Wash 4 3 16 20 37 37 41 39 2 1

6-state

avg 22 21 21 19 26 27 26 28 5 5

yr-ago 2 2 6 6 24 24 58 58 10 10

PROGRESS:

--Harvested--

07/30 07/23 2016 Avg

Idaho 2 1 5 6

Minn 3 0 12 14

Mont 5 (NA) 1 2

ND 5 1 3 7

SD 46 28 50 31

Wash 5 2 12 16

6-state

avg 9 (NA) 9 9

