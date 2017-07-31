On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jul 31

For the week ended Jul 30, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23

Ark 1 2 5 5 24 24 53 52 17 17

Ill 3 4 9 10 22 27 52 46 14 13

Ind 4 5 11 12 34 36 41 38 10 9

Iowa 3 2 9 8 28 28 51 53 9 9

Ks 1 1 7 6 41 38 48 51 3 4

Ky 1 1 4 4 22 25 63 61 10 9

La 0 0 2 2 13 15 77 69 8 14

Mich 2 2 8 8 24 25 57 55 9 10

Minn 1 1 5 5 21 22 59 60 14 12

Miss 0 0 5 8 26 30 46 40 23 22

Mo 2 2 6 7 27 28 55 54 10 9

Nebr 4 5 9 10 27 26 52 53 8 6

NC 1 0 5 5 30 24 53 62 11 9

ND 8 7 16 16 42 36 33 39 1 2

Ohio 4 5 13 13 35 35 37 38 11 9

SD 14 12 21 22 37 41 26 23 2 2

Tenn 4 2 6 5 18 14 50 53 22 26

Wis 2 2 5 6 19 20 57 54 17 18

18-state

avg 4 4 9 10 28 29 49 47 10 10

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 21 22 56 56 16 15

PROGRESS:

--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--

07/30 07/23 2016 Avg 07/30 07/23 2016 Avg

Ark 94 91 95 84 80 73 79 65

Ill 88 77 84 83 50 33 48 46

Ind 81 68 79 81 47 28 48 50

Iowa 85 73 89 84 52 30 61 48

Ks 73 61 67 63 27 15 28 23

Ky 61 50 58 59 39 28 29 33

La 98 94 97 94 94 87 88 85

Mich 80 66 79 82 44 29 38 42

Minn 86 70 93 86 43 20 60 49

Miss 93 90 88 89 82 76 77 67

Mo 69 56 69 59 34 23 31 23

Nebr 87 79 85 86 47 26 40 45

NC 67 46 63 52 41 26 35 26

ND 79 65 90 88 49 18 57 57

Ohio 77 61 82 80 41 21 37 37

SD 80 62 88 84 41 20 62 45

Tenn 85 72 80 69 52 37 53 44

Wis 73 59 92 75 39 22 65 39

18-state

avg 82 69 84 80 48 29 51 45

