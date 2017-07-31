USDA Crop Progress: Soybean Condition/Progress-Jul 31

For the week ended Jul 30, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23
Ark 1 2 5 5 24 24 53 52 17 17
Ill 3 4 9 10 22 27 52 46 14 13
Ind 4 5 11 12 34 36 41 38 10 9
Iowa 3 2 9 8 28 28 51 53 9 9
Ks 1 1 7 6 41 38 48 51 3 4
Ky 1 1 4 4 22 25 63 61 10 9
La 0 0 2 2 13 15 77 69 8 14
Mich 2 2 8 8 24 25 57 55 9 10
Minn 1 1 5 5 21 22 59 60 14 12
Miss 0 0 5 8 26 30 46 40 23 22
Mo 2 2 6 7 27 28 55 54 10 9
Nebr 4 5 9 10 27 26 52 53 8 6
NC 1 0 5 5 30 24 53 62 11 9
ND 8 7 16 16 42 36 33 39 1 2
Ohio 4 5 13 13 35 35 37 38 11 9
SD 14 12 21 22 37 41 26 23 2 2
Tenn 4 2 6 5 18 14 50 53 22 26
Wis 2 2 5 6 19 20 57 54 17 18
18-state
avg 4 4 9 10 28 29 49 47 10 10
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 21 22 56 56 16 15
PROGRESS:
--Blooming-- --Setting Pods--
07/30 07/23 2016 Avg 07/30 07/23 2016 Avg
Ark 94 91 95 84 80 73 79 65
Ill 88 77 84 83 50 33 48 46
Ind 81 68 79 81 47 28 48 50
Iowa 85 73 89 84 52 30 61 48
Ks 73 61 67 63 27 15 28 23
Ky 61 50 58 59 39 28 29 33
La 98 94 97 94 94 87 88 85
Mich 80 66 79 82 44 29 38 42
Minn 86 70 93 86 43 20 60 49
Miss 93 90 88 89 82 76 77 67
Mo 69 56 69 59 34 23 31 23
Nebr 87 79 85 86 47 26 40 45
NC 67 46 63 52 41 26 35 26
ND 79 65 90 88 49 18 57 57
Ohio 77 61 82 80 41 21 37 37
SD 80 62 88 84 41 20 62 45
Tenn 85 72 80 69 52 37 53 44
Wis 73 59 92 75 39 22 65 39
18-state
avg 82 69 84 80 48 29 51 45
