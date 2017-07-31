On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Jul 31

For the week ended Jul 30, in percent. * denotes revision.

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23 07/30 07/23

Colo 5 9 8 14 21 20 57 50 9 7

Ill 3 3 8 8 26 26 49 49 14 14

Ind 5 5 12 13 34 35 38 38 11 9

Iowa 2 2 8 6 25 24 52 55 13 13

Kans 3 3 10 6 31 31 47 49 9 11

Ky 1 2 3 3 16 16 63 64 17 15

Mich 2 2 7 6 22 23 55 55 14 14

Minn 1 1 3 3 15 16 65 64 16 16

Mo 2 2 7 7 30 28 49 52 12 11

Nebr 4 5 10 10 25 24 47 49 14 12

NC 1 0 4 4 19 21 54 52 22 23

ND 9 10 16 13 36 33 36 41 3 3

Ohio 2 2 8 8 33 34 43 42 14 14

Pa 0 0 1 4 11 16 44 53 44 27

SD 16 13 23 24 32 35 28 27 1 1

Tenn 2 1 4 2 12 11 48 47 34 39

Texas 1 0 4 2 26 24 53 54 16 20

Wisc 2 2 6 7 22 21 49 49 21 21

18-state

avg 4 4 9 8 26 26 48 49 13 13

yr-ago 1 1 5 4 18 19 56 57 20 19

PROGRESS:

--Silking-- --Dough--

07/30 07/23 2016 Avg 07/30 07/23 2016 Avg

Colo 69 21 67 64 2 0 1 3

Ill 93 83 96 94 36 7 35 39

Ind 83 67 87 88 25 5 26 23

Iowa 91 74 94 85 19 4 32 24

Kans 83 72 91 88 31 8 30 38

Ky 90 86 89 87 42 31 41 35

Mich 71 41 77 78 4 1 9 6

Minn 79 61 94 84 13 0 23 13

Mo 96 92 100 93 55 30 57 51

Nebr 91 76 93 90 17 9 23 25

NC 98 97 98 98 86 72 86 82

ND 63 29 66 68 3 0 2 6

Ohio 79 60 77 82 16 2 12 17

Pa 71 45 78 81 3 0 15 16

SD 80 46 81 79 10 1 18 13

Tenn 98 96 97 96 68 56 76 70

Tex 95 74 95 93 62 57 67 71

Wis 58 34 85 69 4 0 9 6

18-state

avg 85 67 89 85 23 8 28 25

