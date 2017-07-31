USDA Ark/Louisiana/Tex/Calif Weekly Rice Review - Jul 31

*** This report will not be published on Monday August 7, 2017 due to reporter's
absence. Publication will resume on Monday August 14, 2017. ***
LR_GR410
Little Rock, AR Mon Jul 31, 2017 USDA Market News Service
National Weekly Rice Summary
(Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas-California)
Domestic Trend
In the south, long and medium grain milled rice prices steady to 1.25 higher,
mostly .50 higher, with most increase in Texas and Louisiana. Parboiled prices .25
to 1.50 higher. Second heads and Brewers mostly steady to 1.00 higher. Rice by-
products: Rice Bran prices steady to 15.00 higher; Millfeed and rice hulls mostly
steady.
In California, medium grain milled rice prices steady. Second heads and Brewers
steady. Rice by-products: Rice Bran and Rice hulls prices not available due to
uncertainty of market and buyers.
CME Rough Rice settlements for Monday 31st, Sep 17 closed .155 lower at 12.26;
Nov 17 closed .145 lower at 12.52. US dollar index on Monday settled at 92.81.
Arkansas Texas Louisiana California
MILLED RICE
Long white 21.75-23.00 23.00-24.00 23.00 -----
Long brown 22.75-25.00 26.00 NA -----
Medium white 23.75-26.00 ----- 23.00 28.00-30.00
Medium brown 24.25-24.50 ----- NA 28.00-30.00
Short white ----- ----- ----- NA
Parboiled 23.25-27.00 28.00 ----- -----
Second heads 15.75-18.00 14.00 12.00 13.00-15.00
Brewers 14.50-15.00 12.25 9.50 10.00-12.00
Domestic shipment: Offers, fob mills, milled rice, spot prices, dollars per
cwt, bagged. (All milled rice grade No 2 not to exceed 4 percent broken, except
California grade No 1. All second heads grade No 4 or better, second head and
brewers are bulk.) Rough rice per cwt FOB farm for grade 2, milling 55/70.
Rice by-products (spot prices, dollars per short ton, fob mills).
Rice fat bran 85.00-100.00 80.00-100.00 100.00 110.00-130.00
Rice millfeed 38.00-40.00 35.00 NA -----
Rice hulls 5.00-15.00 5.00 NA NA
*NA = not available
Source: USDA Market News Service, Little Rock, AR
James M. Ward, (501)671-2203 JamesM.Ward@ams.usda.gov
www.ams.usda.gov/mnreports/LR_GR410.txt
www.ams.usda.gov/lsmarketnews
