South Korean Inflation Hits 2.2% in July

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 2.2% from a year earlier in July, with inflation accelerating at a faster pace than expected.

White House Pushes Aggressive Tax-Overhaul Schedule

Trump administration officials pressed an accelerated timeline Monday for advancing a major tax bill this fall along with ambitious goals for the bill's contents. It faces numerous hurdles in Congress.

U.S. Freezes Assets of Venezuela's President

The U.S. has frozen the assets of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, citing human rights abuses and calling a Sunday vote to give his administration the powers to redraft the constitution an illegitimate action.

Can 'the Mooch' Return to Wall Street?

Anthony Scaramucci is out as White House communications director. Can he come back to Wall Street?

Scaramucci Removed at Urging of New Chief Kelly

Anthony Scaramucci has been removed from his position as White House communications director, just 10 days after it was announced he would take it. He was ousted at the urging of the new Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Regulator Won't Seek Delay of CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A top financial regulator installed by the Trump administration said he wouldn't seek to delay a new rule on arbitration agreements, skirting a showdown with another agency.

Dollar's Fall Threatens Foreign Stock Markets

A surprise fall in the dollar is taking the fizz out of international stock markets and prompting investors to damp overseas expectations for the months ahead.

Natural Gas Posts Worst Day Since February

Natural-gas prices on Monday had their worst day since February as traders began to bet that summer is going to go out with a whimper.

Fed's Fischer Says Low Global Real Interest Rates Important to Economic Environment

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned that the low level of the so-called natural rate of interest "sends a powerful signal that the growth potential of the economy may be limited."

U.S. Stocks Gain in July

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to a fresh record Monday, with strong corporate earnings helping lift U.S. stocks to gains in July.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2017 21:15 ET (01:15 GMT)