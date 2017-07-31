HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

Regulator Won't Seek Delay of CFPB's Arbitration Rule

A top financial regulator installed by the Trump administration said he wouldn't seek to delay a new rule on arbitration agreements, skirting a showdown with another agency.

Late Credit-Card Payments Stoke Fears for Banks

Credit-card losses are rising as more consumers fall behind on their bills, ending a six-year long streak of declining write-offs for card issuers.

Dollar's Fall Threatens Foreign Stock Markets

A surprise fall in the dollar is taking the fizz out of international stock markets and prompting investors to damp overseas expectations for the months ahead.

Bitcoin's Civil War: What You Need to Know

This week, after years of industry infighting, the digital currency bitcoin is set to get a new competitor - itself.

Chinese Banks' Dash for Capital Gets Under Way

Ping An Bank said last week that it plans to issue $3.9 billion of convertible bonds, and it is unlikely to be the last bank seeking fresh capital.

Fed's Fischer Says Low Global Real Interest Rates Important to Economic Environment

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer warned that the low level of the so-called natural rate of interest "sends a powerful signal that the growth potential of the economy may be limited."

At Long Last, Europe's Banks Are Stabilizing

Europe's banks look to be stabilizing after several of the continent's largest lenders reported solid if uninspiring results, signaling the sector's grinding restructuring is starting to bear fruit.

Uber and Lyft Look to Hail Credit-Card Deals

Ride-sharing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. may soon take their fight to your wallet.

Four Activists Challenge Plans to Carve Up DowDuPont

Four big activist investors, including Jana Partners and Trian Fund Management, are now calling for changes to plans to split DowDuPont, a $150 billion chemical behemoth about to be formed, into three companies.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)