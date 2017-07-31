HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

At Long Last, Europe's Banks Are Stabilizing

Europe's banks look to be stabilizing after several of the continent's largest lenders reported solid if uninspiring results, signaling the sector's grinding restructuring is starting to bear fruit.

Late Credit-Card Payments Stoke Fears for Banks

Credit-card losses are rising as more consumers fall behind on their bills, ending a six-year long streak of declining write-offs for card issuers.

Uber and Lyft Look to Hail Credit-Card Deals

Ride-sharing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. may soon take their fight to your wallet.

Four Activists Challenge Plans to Carve Up DowDuPont

Four big activist investors, including Jana Partners and Trian Fund Management, are now calling for changes to plans to split DowDuPont, a $150 billion chemical behemoth about to be formed, into three companies.

Canada's Loonie Takes Flight

The Canadian dollar-known as the loonie for the bird on its single-dollar coin-is on a tear, and traders and investors are betting it will remain strong.

Private Equity Takes Fire as Some Retailers Struggle

A wave of retail bankruptcies washing through court has revived an old debate about the role of private-equity firms in accelerating the problems of companies in distress.

Treasury, IRS Delay Part of Rule on Corporate Tax Avoidance

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service delayed part of an Obama-era rule intended to combat corporate tax avoidance, giving companies an additional 12 months to comply with regulations requiring them to document internal loans.

Mnuchin Says It Is 'Critical' Congress Raise the Debt Limit By Sept. 29

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit by Sept. 29, and said he would continue to suspend the issuance of new Treasury debt through that date.

Wells Fargo to Refund $80 Million to Auto-Loan Customers

Wells Fargo said it plans to make refunds to certain auto-loan customers who may have been improperly charged for some auto insurance.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)