Blackstone Energy to Buy Stake in Troubled Rover Pipeline

Energy Transfer Partners said Blackstone Energy Partners will acquire a 32.4% stake in the Rover Pipeline project, which has faced environmental scrutiny due to spills of drilling mud in Ohio wetlands earlier this year.

VW Contends With New Legal Woes

Volkswagen faces fresh legal pressure over its emissions-cheating scandal after European Union authorities for the first time recommended fraud charges against two company officials.

Alphabet Sees Power in Molten Salt, a New Moonshot

Google parent Alphabet Inc. is pitching an idea to store power from renewable energy in tanks of molten salt and cold liquid, an example of the tech giant trying to marry its far-reaching ambitions with business demand.

GM Hires Jeep Hackers as Detroit Battles Silicon Valley for Tech Talent

Chris Valasek and Charlie Miller made names for themselves a couple of years ago when they remotely hacked into a Jeep. Now they are going to work for General Motors.

National Air Cargo CEO Fights to Stay in His Job

National Air Cargo Chief Executive Officer Christopher Alf, who promised to commit millions of dollars to get the New York military-transport company out of bankruptcy, defended his leadership against calls for his removal.

Boeing Creates New Avionics and Electronics Unit

Boeing is creating a new unit to develop and build aircraft avionic systems, expanding its strategy of insourcing key technology to cut costs.

HBO Says Some Programming Stolen in Cyberattack

HBO, home of "Game of Thrones," is the latest entertainment company to be hacked and have its content leaked online. Chief Executive Richard Plepler confirmed that proprietary information including some of its shows was recently stolen.

Federal Appeals Court Fans Airline Seat-Size Debate

A federal appeals court gave a travelers' rights group new hope that the Federal Aviation Administration should be made to address its concerns about shrinking airline seat size and legroom.

FireEye Shares Fall After Hackers Target Cybersecurity Analyst

Mandiant, which is owned by FireEye Inc., confirmed that it's investigating the potential hack of an employee's social media accounts and personal laptop. FireEye shares fell 3.1%, on track for their largest one-day decline since June 9.

Lyft Adds Former Obama Adviser Valerie Jarrett to Board

Ride-hailing startup Lyft Inc. is adding its first independent board member, Valerie Jarrett, a former top adviser of President Barack Obama.

July 31, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)