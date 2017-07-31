Discovery to Buy Scripps Networks for $11.9 Billion

Continue Reading Below

Discovery Communications has agreed to acquire Scripps Networks in a deal valued at about $11.9 billion, combining two powerhouses of nonfiction television programming at a time of major upheaval in the cable-TV business.

LabCorp to Buy Chiltern for $1.2 Billion

Laboratory Corp. of America struck a deal to buy Chiltern International for $1.2 billion in a move to grow its stake in the drug development and contract-research industry.

HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

India's Snapdeal Ends Talks to Join Flipkart in Battle With Amazon

Japan's SoftBank has been pressing for a merger of homegrown Indian e-commerce rivals Snapdeal.com, in which it owns a stake, and Flipkart-the better to take on Amazon. But Snapdeal is calling off the talks.

Shell Shuts Down Europe's Largest Refinery After Fire

A fire at a high-voltage electricity switch station prompted the shutdown of the refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which had the capacity to refine 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Charter Says It Isn't Interested in Acquiring Sprint

Sprint had proposed a merger with Charter Communications to create a media and communications giant that would be controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group.

Four Activists Challenge Plans to Carve Up DowDuPont

Four big activist investors, including Jana Partners and Trian Fund Management, are now calling for changes to plans to split DowDuPont, a $150 billion chemical behemoth about to be formed, into three companies.

Uber and Lyft Look to Hail Credit-Card Deals

Ride-sharing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. may soon take their fight to your wallet.

Saint Laurent to Launch Online Sales in China

French fashion house Saint Laurent is launching online sales in China, a major step in the storied brand's efforts to expand in China's fast-growing domestic market.

European Beer (and Near Beer) Sales Lift Heineken

Heineken posted higher profit for the first half of 2017, fueled by strong sales in Europe-including double-digit revenue growth for no- and low-alcohol drinks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 31, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)