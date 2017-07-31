HSBC Launches $2 Billion Share Buyback as Profit Rises

HSBC said it would regularly buy back shares if it has extra capital, in the latest sign of strength from the global banking giant.

Saint Laurent to Launch Online Sales in China

French fashion house Saint Laurent is launching online sales in China, a major step in the storied brand's efforts to expand in China's fast-growing domestic market.

Shell Shuts Down Europe's Largest Refinery After Fire

A fire at a high-voltage electricity switch station prompted the shutdown of the refinery in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, which had the capacity to refine 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Charter Says It Isn't Interested in Acquiring Sprint

Sprint had proposed a merger with Charter Communications to create a media and communications giant that would be controlled by Japan's SoftBank Group.

European Beer (and Near Beer) Sales Lift Heineken

Heineken posted higher profit for the first half of 2017, fueled by strong sales in Europe-including double-digit revenue growth for no- and low-alcohol drinks.

Late Credit-Card Payments Stoke Fears for Banks

Credit-card losses are rising as more consumers fall behind on their bills, ending a six-year long streak of declining write-offs for card issuers.

More Aluminum Cars? Not So Fast

Aluminum may not be the new steel, according to a new study, as auto makers' use of a single predominant lightweight material such as aluminum in vehicles like Ford's F-150 pickup is giving way to a patchwork of materials replacing heavier sheet metal.

Hong Kong's Hutchison Sells Telecom Unit to I Squared

The conglomerate owned by Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest man, is selling its fixed-line telecommunications business for $1.86 billion, the latest in series of deals for the sprawling firm.

These Booming Chip Makers Have a Long Memory

A handful of key earnings reports last week suggest the peak in memory prices isn't yet at hand.

Uber and Lyft Look to Hail Credit-Card Deals

Ride-sharing rivals Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. may soon take their fight to your wallet.

