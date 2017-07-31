Merck KGaA 2Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT – The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) second-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released August 3.
===
. Forecast Change Reported
2nd 2Q17 in % Number 2Q16
Total Sales 3,905 +3% 12 3,805
Sales Rebif 419 -5% 8 441
Sales Erbitux 224 -4% 8 232
EBITDA - Adjusted 1,102 -5% 12 1,158
Net Income Attributable - Adjusted 633 -6% 6 674
Net Income Attributable 430 +38% 3 312
Earnings Per Share - Adjusted 1.55 -- 12 1.55
Dividend Per Share 1.28 +7% 17 1.20
Target Price 111.73 20
===
Year-earlier figures are as reported by the company. Data provided by Factset.
DJG/voi
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 31, 2017 07:02 ET (11:02 GMT)