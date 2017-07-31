Energy Up As Oil Tops $50/barrel -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers rose as oil futures topped the $50 a barrel level for the first time since May.

Analysts at energy-specialist brokerage Tudor Pickering are among those questioning Exxon Mobil's longstanding premium to other oil giants as earnings season winds down. Royal Dutch Shell, for example, generated $35 billion in cash flow from operations, 25% more than Exxon, in the last four quarters, even as Exxon sports an enterprise value that's 35% higher, Tudor Pickering said, as reported earlier.

Devon Energy said it's selling $340 million in non-core assets in Lavaca County, Texas.

July 31, 2017 16:43 ET (20:43 GMT)