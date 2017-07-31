CRH Establishes Euro Commercial Paper Program

International building materials group CRH PLC (CRG.DB) said Monday it has established a euro commercial paper program.

Under the CRH ECP Program, CRH Finance DAC and CRH Finance (U.K.) PLC, finance subsidiaries of CRH PLC, may issue, from time to time, unsecured short-term euro commercial paper notes through appointed dealers up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at any time of 1.5 billion euros ($1.71 billion).

The CRH ECP Program adds flexibility to CRH's short-term funding options, and complements CRH's U.S. commercial paper program launched in 2016, it said.

