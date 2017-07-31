CNOOC: BD Gas Field in Indonesia Starts Production

Chinese offshore oil-and-gas company CNOOC Ltd. (CEO) said Tuesday the BD gas field in Indonesia has already commenced production.

Currently, the gas field has two wells in production and its gas and condensate sales production is about 7,200 barrels oil equivalent per day. The gas field is expected to reach its peak production of approximately 25,500 BOE per day in 2018, CNOOC added.

July 31, 2017 20:58 ET (00:58 GMT)