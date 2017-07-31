On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Monday, July 31 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,063,512 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-17 12,520 12,520 12,360 12,440 12,570 -130 8 54

Sep-17 12,500 12,625 12,305 12,485 13,060 -575 421,674 286,854

Oct-17 12,550 12,735 12,490 12,640 12,910 -270 1,406 308

Nov-17 12,650 12,745 12,465 12,615 13,005 -390 15,076 27,454

Jan-18 15,120 15,450 15,060 15,265 15,665 -400 604,548 273,156

Mar-18 15,285 15,535 15,285 15,400 15,975 -575 20 110

Apr-18 15,365 15,620 15,360 15,480 15,800 -320 22 58

May-18 15,345 15,780 15,310 15,555 15,775 -220 20,738 33,350

Jun-18 15,365 15,685 15,360 15,530 15,770 -240 16 62

Jul-18 15,730 15,740 15,730 15,735 16,215 -480 4 22

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

July 31, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)