Canada Producer Prices Decline 1% in June

Canadian producer prices fell in June on a decline in energy. The country's raw-materials price index also declined because of energy and experienced its biggest month-over-month fall in more than two years.

Canada's industrial product price index decreased 1% in June, Statistics Canada said Monday, after edging upward 0.1% in the previous month. Market expectations for this indicator weren't available.

The index measures the price manufacturers in Canada receive once their goods leave the plant. It doesn't reflect the final prices consumers pay for goods on store shelves.

Of the 21 commodity groups tracked for the index, 16 fell and five rose.

On a year-over-year basis, producer prices increased 3.3%.

Meanwhile, prices for raw materials used by manufacturers in June dropped 3.7%, the biggest decline since December 2015. On a 12-month basis, raw materials prices rose 2.2%.

