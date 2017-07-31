Boost Your Resume by Working Abroad

Whether you just finished high school, are graduating college, or would simply like a change of pace, a working holiday abroad could be just the boost your career needs. Working holidays not only encourage cultural exchange, but are also great ways to skill up, step out of your comfort zone, and make new connections the world over.

According to the American Gap Association, people who go on working holidays achieve three important things: they gain a better sense of what is important to them; they learn about other people, cultures, and ways of living; and they acquire new skills and knowledge that can contribute significantly to their career and/or academic paths.

As competition in the job market grows fiercer, talent will have to find new ways to stand out from the crowd. Working abroad can be one of those ways: Eighty percent of employers say they value international experience on a candidate's resume.

But where should a person go to work abroad? More and more countries are signing up to cultural exchange programs, and some of the best destinations include:

Australia

New Zealand

Canada

Singapore

South Korea

Ireland

Ultimately, however, the choice is a matter of individual preference and the accessibility of certain options.

The jobs people take when working abroad are usually less structured, and it is common for travelers to take roles in multiple regions in order to cheaply explore a country in depth. Often, people find work in hospitality and tourism (e.g., bars, cafes, restaurants, and hotels), farm work, retail, and customer service. Opportunities also exist in teaching, working with NGOs, and interning with global companies.

The Underlying Benefits

There are tons of benefits associated with working overseas.

For example, traveling shows employers you are adaptable and have developed many soft skills, like communication, problem-solving, and teamwork – which organizations want desperately but have a hard time locating.

After a few days of stopover-hopping, you'll realize just how critical multitasking and time management skills are. You'll become a better researcher, planner, and decision-maker, plus you'll gain confidence as you learn a new language and navigate a new culture and environment.

A new infographic from The Global Work Travel Co. outlines some of the destinations you may want to head to as part of your working holiday.