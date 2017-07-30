China's Official Nonmanufacturing PMI Falls to 54.5 in July vs. 54.9 in June

China's official nonmanufacturing purchasing managers' index, a measure of activity outside factory gates, fell to 54.5 in July from 54.9 in June, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

A reading above 50 indicates an expansion, while a figure below that level indicates a contraction.

The subindex for services dropped to 53.1 from 53.8 in June while the subindex for construction increased to 62.5 from 61.4, the bureau said.

The new orders subindex for the entire sector fell to 51.1 from 51.4.

The official manufacturing PMI, also released Monday, fell to 51.4 in July from 51.7 in June.

The nonmanufacturing PMI covers services including retail, aviation and software, as well as the real-estate and construction sectors.

The data are based on replies to monthly questionnaires sent to purchasing executives at 4,000 companies in 27 nonmanufacturing sectors.

The China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing issues the data together with the National Bureau of Statistics.

