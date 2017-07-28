Telecoms Retreat After Run-Up on AT&T, Verizon Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies gave back some recent gains.

Post-earnings rallies for AT&T and Verizon Communications helped the telecom sector lead the stock market for much of the week.

Analysts at MoffettNathanson said Verizon may have been unfairly punished by the stock market for not making a large acquisition or taking other drastic measures in response to moves from AT&T and other rivals. The MoffettNathanson analysts said Verizon might not need to do anything dramatic to succeed--as long as its network can handle the demand for unlimited data usage and as long as consumers stay willing to pay up for its better service.

-By Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

July 28, 2017 18:14 ET (22:14 GMT)