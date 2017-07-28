Nasdaq Slides, Under Pressure From Amazon

Continue Reading Below

The Nasdaq Composite extended declines, as downbeat results from internet retailing giant Amazon.com dragged down the index.

U.S. Economy Glides Back to Steady, Modest Growth Path

The U.S. entered the ninth year of economic expansion in steady but unspectacular fashion that shows little sign of abating.

North Korea Missile Test Shows Advances in Reaching U.S.

North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile more advanced than the one fired earlier this month, underscoring Pyongyang's rapid gains in technology and intensifying a standoff with Washington.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell in July

Consumer confidence in the economy is at a 12-year high, but optimism about the future is deteriorating

Mnuchin Says It Is 'Critical' Congress Raise the Debt Limit By Sept. 29

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to raise the federal borrowing limit by Sept. 29, and said he would continue to suspend the issuance of new Treasury debt through that date.

Fed's Kashkari Sees Political Dysfunction Posing Threats to Economy

Political dysfunction in Washington could lead to a market correction and hurt the U.S. economy, Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said.

Treasury, IRS Delay Part of Rule on Corporate Tax Avoidance

The Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service delayed part of an Obama-era rule intended to combat corporate tax avoidance, giving companies an additional 12 months to comply with regulations requiring them to document internal loans.

Health-Care Collapse Points to Challenges in GOP's Upcoming Tax Effort

House Republicans built their tax plan around a new system for taxing companies, an assumption that hundreds of billions of dollars in tax increases in the 2010 Affordable Care Act would be gone already and confidence that the GOP could muscle important legislation through Congress on party-line votes. All three of those pillars collapsed overnight Thursday.

U.S. Employment Costs Decelerated in Second Quarter

A broad gauge of U.S. wages and benefits advanced only modestly this spring, the latest sign of little pressure on labor costs despite what appears to be a tight labor market.

Canada GDP Roars in May

The Canadian economy grew at a surprisingly robust pace in May, led by energy and manufacturing, a result sure to reinforce market expectations of another rate rise this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)