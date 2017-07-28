U.S. GDP Advanced 2.6% in Second Quarter

U.S. economic growth picked up in the second quarter, as gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annual rate, a welcome rebound after a lackluster start to the year. Both consumers and businesses helped propel growth in the quarter.

U.S. Employment Costs Decelerated in Second Quarter

A broad gauge of U.S. wages and benefits advanced only modestly this spring, the latest sign of little pressure on labor costs despite what appears to be a tight labor market.

Tech Selloff Accelerates, Pressuring Nasdaq

A selloff in the Nasdaq Composite accelerated, as the technology-heavy index fell further following downbeat results from Amazon.com.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Fell in July

A closely watched measure of household confidence in the U.S. economy declined in July, but remained elevated.

Canada GDP Roars in May

The Canadian economy grew at a surprisingly robust pace in May, led by energy and manufacturing, a result sure to reinforce market expectations of another rate rise this year.

Trump Administration to Wind Down myRA Program

The Trump administration is ending a federal retirement-savings program created by the Obama administration aimed at workers who don't have access to traditional retirement accounts.

French Economy's Growth in Second Quarter Boosts Macron After Setbacks

The French economy maintained firm growth in the second quarter, giving President Emmanuel Macron a shot in the arm as he embarks upon contentious plans to rewrite labor laws and cut public spending.

Brazil Unemployment Rate Falls to 13%

Joblessness in Brazil continued its decline in the three months ended June 30 from the previous quarter, adding to signs that Latin America's largest economy has turned a corner.

U.K. Consumer Confidence Falls Again

U. K. consumers' mood soured again unexpectedly in July, a survey published Friday showed, with the headline index falling to the level last seen in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote as Britons grew uneasy about the country's economic situation.

Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Rig-Count Data

Oil prices ticked higher, hitting a two-month high ahead of a key reading on U.S. production activity.

