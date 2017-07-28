U.S. GDP Advanced 2.6% in Second Quarter

Continue Reading Below

U.S. economic growth picked up in the second quarter, as gross domestic product rose at a 2.6% annual rate, a welcome rebound after a lackluster start to the year. Both consumers and businesses helped propel growth in the quarter.

U.S. Employment Costs Decelerated in Second Quarter

A broad gauge of U.S. wages and benefits advanced only modestly this spring, the latest sign of little pressure on labor costs despite what appears to be a tight labor market.

Tech Selloff Spreads to Europe and Asia

A selloff in technology shares rippled overseas, with the sector expected to come under fresh pressure following downbeat results from Amazon.com.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Canada GDP Roars in May

The Canadian economy grew at a surprisingly robust pace in May, led by energy and manufacturing, a result sure to reinforce market expectations of another rate rise this year.

French Economy's Growth in Second Quarter Boosts Macron After Setbacks

The French economy maintained firm growth in the second quarter, giving President Emmanuel Macron a shot in the arm as he embarks upon contentious plans to rewrite labor laws and cut public spending.

WSJ's Daily Shot: U.S. Rental Vacancies Rise

U.K. Consumer Confidence Falls Again

U. K. consumers' mood soured again unexpectedly in July, a survey published Friday showed, with the headline index falling to the level last seen in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote as Britons grew uneasy about the country's economic situation.

Oil Gains Ahead of U.S. Rig-Count Data

Oil prices ticked higher, hitting a two-month high ahead of a key reading on U.S. production activity.

Commerce Secretary Says Trump's Steel Protection Plan Has Stalled

President Donald Trump's pledge to provide big import protection to U.S. steelmakers has gotten bogged down in "complexity," with no clear deadline for completion, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told Congress.

The Great Transatlantic Bond Divergence Unwind

For more than two decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, U.S. and German bonds were like soldiers marching in step. That changed a few years ago, but signs are for this important trade to reassert itself.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)