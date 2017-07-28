Barclays Pushed to Loss by Africa Write-Down

Barclays swung to a second-quarter net loss as it took a hit on the disposal of its Africa operations and higher provisions for conduct costs.

Tesla Model 3 Arrives as Elon Musk Tries to Manage Expectations

Tesla's Elon Musk is set to take the stage Friday evening at an event to showcase the first deliveries of the sedan he hopes will help transform his niche car company into a more mass-market maker.

UBS, Credit Suisse Boost Earnings After Strategic Shift

Swiss banking giants UBS and Credit Suisse posted better-than-expected profit last quarter, suggesting their bets that managing money for well-heeled clients is the right path for steady returns have paid off despite an uncertain outlook.

Merck Earnings Rise On Cancer-Drug Sales

Merck said its second-quarter earnings rose as the drugmaker recorded blockbuster growth for its cancer drug Keytruda.

Santander Upbeat on Banco Popular Buy as Profit Rises

Santander reported a rise in second-quarter profit and said its recent acquisition of Banco Popular Español would boost returns as Spain's economic recovery accelerates.

Air France-KLM Posts Sharp Rise in Second-Quarter Profit

Air France-KLM said Friday its second-quarter profit rose strongly, bolstered by higher airfares.

J.P. Morgan Taps Renewable-Energy Markets

J.P. Morgan Chase is following rivals such as Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs in seeking to tap renewable-energy markets by striking deals that offset its own power needs.

Sapphire Reserve Cards Aren't Very Rewarding For J.P. Morgan

J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.'s Sapphire Reserve premium credit card, launched one year ago, is raising concerns within the bank that it won't make money because of high demand and generous rewards.

Uber Approaches GE CEO Jeff Immelt About Top Role

Uber Technologies is considering General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt among a handful of candidates for its top position, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rising Ticket Prices Help British Airways Parent Fly High

British Airways parent IAG said second-quarter net profit surged 20%, with the carrier benefiting from rising ticket prices, in common with its European and U.S. rivals.

