Barclays Pushed to Loss by Africa Write-Down

Continue Reading Below

Barclays swung to a second-quarter net loss as it took a hit on the disposal of its Africa operations and higher provisions for conduct costs.

Rising Ticket Prices Help British Airways Parent Fly High

British Airways parent IAG said second-quarter net profit surged 20%, with the carrier benefiting from rising ticket prices, in common with its European and U.S. rivals.

UBS, Credit Suisse Boost Earnings After Strategic Shift

Swiss banking giants UBS and Credit Suisse posted better-than-expected profit last quarter, suggesting their bets that managing money for well-heeled clients is the right path for steady returns have paid off despite an uncertain outlook.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

UBS Profit Beats Expectations

UBS said its quarterly net profit rose 14%, as revenues slightly exceeded analysts' expectations and the Swiss banking giant saw healthy inflows into its wealth-management division.

Santander Upbeat on Banco Popular Buy as Profit Rises

Santander reported a rise in second-quarter profit and said its recent acquisition of Banco Popular Español would boost returns as Spain's economic recovery accelerates.

Air France-KLM Posts Sharp Rise in Second-Quarter Profit

Air France-KLM said Friday its second-quarter profit rose strongly, bolstered by higher airfares.

Uber Approaches GE CEO Jeff Immelt About Top Role

Uber Technologies is considering General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt among a handful of candidates for its top position, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rocket Maker SpaceX's Valuation Soars to $21 Billion

SpaceX has raised as much as $350 million in a new round of financing that boosted the company's valuation, a vote of confidence for founder Elon Musk who is seeking to prove the rocket maker can become a major satellite operator.

Vale Doesn't Expect Samarco Venture With BHP to Restart This Year

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton is no longer expected to resume operations this year after a catastrophic dam disaster in 2015

Baidu Profit Rises in Rebound From Beijing Crackdown

Chinese search giant Baidu has bounced back from a medical scandal that dragged down earnings, posting its first profit increase in three quarters.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)