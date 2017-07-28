UBS Profit Beats Expectations

Continue Reading Below

UBS said its quarterly net profit rose 14%, as revenues slightly exceeded analysts' expectations and the Swiss banking giant saw healthy inflows into its wealth-management division.

Santander Upbeat on Banco Popular Buy as Profit Rises

Banco Santander said net profit and net interest income rose in line with figures it had pre-announced early this month when it launched a capital increase to fund its cleanup of Banco Popular Español.

Air France-KLM Posts Sharp Rise in Second-Quarter Profit

Air France-KLM said Friday its second-quarter profit rose strongly, bolstered by higher airfares.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Uber Approaches GE CEO Jeff Immelt About Top Role

Uber Technologies is considering General Electric Chief Executive Jeff Immelt among a handful of candidates for its top position, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Rocket Maker SpaceX's Valuation Soars to $21 Billion

SpaceX has raised as much as $350 million in a new round of financing that boosted the company's valuation, a vote of confidence for founder Elon Musk who is seeking to prove the rocket maker can become a major satellite operator.

Vale Doesn't Expect Samarco Venture With BHP to Restart This Year

Brazilian mining giant Vale said its Samarco joint venture with BHP Billiton is no longer expected to resume operations this year after a catastrophic dam disaster in 2015

Baidu Profit Rises in Rebound From Beijing Crackdown

Chinese search giant Baidu has bounced back from a medical scandal that dragged down earnings, posting its first profit increase in three quarters.

Rail Regulator Tells CSX to Fix Service Problems

A freight railroad regulator called on CSX Corp. to address "serious issues" causing delays, congestion and other problems, the latest setback for the railway as it attempts to revamp its operations.

UAW Removes 'Narrow Universe of People' Amid Training-Fund Allegations

The United Auto Workers union has removed "a narrow universe of people" it believes to have been connected to an alleged conspiracy to use auto-worker training funds for extravagant personal purchases, according to people familiar with the matter

Amazon's Expansion Costs Take a Toll

Amazon said quarterly profit fell 77% even as sales jumped, a sign of the high cost of its increasing dominance of retail. The company posted $197 million in profit as it spent on new warehouses, delivery capacity and data centers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 28, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)