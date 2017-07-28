CBS Adds Redstone's Lawyer to Board of Directors--Update

CBS Corp. has added the attorney of former chairman Sumner Redstone to its board of directors.

Robert Klieger, a partner in the law firm of Hueston Hennigan LLP, will succeed Mr. Redstone on the media company's board.

Mr. Redstone, who is 94 years old and in poor health, resigned from the boards of CBS and Viacom Inc. earlier this year, assuming the title of chairman emeritus at each with the opportunity to participate in board meetings but not vote.

Mr. Redstone remains chief executive of National Amusements Inc., the controlling shareholder of both media companies with a roughly 80% voting stake.

Mr. Klieger, who continues to represent Mr. Redstone in his continuing legal battles with two former girlfriends, also was involved in the power struggle atop Viacom last year. The fight that pitted Mr. Redstone and his daughter, Shari Redstone, against Philippe Dauman resulted in Mr. Dauman's ouster as Viacom's chief executive and a National Amusements director.

Mr. Klieger is also close to Ms. Redstone, who is on both the Viacom and CBS boards and is president of National Amusements. Mr. Klieger has done legal work for Viacom's movie studio Paramount Pictures.

The appointment of Mr. Klieger brings the number of board members at CBS to 14. He won't serve on any committees of the board, CBS said in a regulatory filing Friday.

